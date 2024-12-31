Celtics Potentially Without Two Starters vs Raptors
The Boston Celtics could be without two key players in their 3 p.m. Tuesday matchup against the Toronto Raptors, as guard Jrue Holiday and center Kristaps Porziņģis are both listed as questionable due to injuries.
Holiday has missed the last three games with a right shoulder impingement. Head coach Joe Mazzulla said Holiday is making progress daily but has not provided a definitive return timeline. The veteran guard’s defense and playmaking are vital to Boston’s success, and his absence leaves a noticeable gap in the rotation.
Porziņģis is recovering from a left ankle sprain sustained during Boston’s December 25 game against the Philadelphia 76ers. The 7-foot-3 big man briefly returned to that game but was forced to exit after halftime. Mazzulla noted that Porziņģis is improving but left his status for Tuesday unclear. Porziņģis has been a consistent contributor for Boston this season, averaging 18.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game.
The Toronto Raptors will be without their leading scorer RJ Barrett who is sidelined with an illness. Barrett missed practice Monday and will not travel with the team, marking the third game he has missed in December.
In addition to Barrett, Toronto has multiple players listed as questionable, including Grady Dick (right hamstring tightness), Bruno Fernando (left foot inflammation), and Davion Mitchell (illness). Immanuel Quickley remains out with a partial UCL tear in his left elbow that has kept him out without a timetable for a return since November.
Updates on player availability are expected closer to tipoff.