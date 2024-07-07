Bulgarian Minister Shares Advice for Recently Acquired Raptors Forward
Sasha Vezenkov is being advised not to leave the NBA.
There have been rumors circulating for weeks now that the recently-acquired Toronto Raptors forward plans to leave the NBA and return to Europe this summer. He's reportedly been in talks with his former Greek club Olympiacos about a multi-year deal. But Bulgarian sports minister and former NBA player Georgi Glouchkov has advised Vezenkov to remain with Toronto.
"I don't know whether he is firmly decided [to rejoin Olympiacos] but, with the benefit of hindsight, I would advise him against it: NBA is a different planet and young people in Bulgaria are fascinated with it," Glouchkov told the Bulgarian News Agency. "I think that if he really returns to Greece, he would be sorry because he had not used his full capacity. Just like him, I had a two-year contract and should have performed it, but there was nobody to advise me then."
Glouchkov played in 49 games for the Phoenix Suns in the 1985-86 season in a limited role before eventually returning to Europe to join Juvecaserta Basket in Italy. At the time, Glouchkov was 26 years old and one of the top European players when he joined the Suns who selected him in the 1985 draft. Failing to find much immediate success, Glouchkov left the NBA and never returned.
Vezenkov's story may not be too different.
The 28-year-old was a EuroLeague MVP before joining the Sacramento Kings as a 28-year-old rookie last season. He appeared in 42 games and never quite found his groove. It led to speculation last season that Vezenkov wanted to return to Europe.
Vezenkov cannot leave the NBA without permission from the Raptors. Toronto would have to waive the 6-foot-9 forward and release him from his contract in order for Vezenkov to return to Europe. A buyout is one possibility if Vezenkov is willing to give back some or all of his $6.7 million contract for next season. So far, Toronto has shown no willingness to part ways with Vezenkov and plans to have the sharpshooting forward in training camp later this year, according to Sportsnet's Michael Grange.
Vezenkov averaged 5.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per game last season while shooting 37.5% from three-point range.