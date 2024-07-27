Canada Opens Men's Basketball vs. Greece: Where to Watch & What to Know
The Canadian senior men's basketball team will open the Paris 2024 Olympics against Greece on Saturday: Where to watch & what to know
In this story:
The Canadian senior men's basketball team has officially ended the drought.
After two decades without an Olympic berth, Canada will open the Paris games against Greece at 3 p.m. ET Saturday.
Where to Watch
TSN and TSN 1050 will broadcast the game for Canada.
What to Watch For
- It'll be Canada's first Olympic men's basketball game since the 2000 Sydney Olympics and the first official look at this group in meaningful competition since the FIBA World Cup last summer. Canada has its most talented team in program history and while they won't be favorites to win the tournament, the group is certainly among the most likely teams to reach the podium in Paris.
- The key Saturday will be slowing down Giannis Antetokounmpo who leads a Greek team that doesn't have much depth behind the former NBA MVP. Canada's lack of frontcourt size could create problems against Antetokounmpo, but expect Canada to throw multiple different looks at the 7-foot forward with Dillon Brooks doing the bulk of the work.
- On the other side, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jamal Murray makeup one of the best backcourts in the tournament and should have their way against Greece. Murray didn't play a ton during pre-tournament friendlies and was unable to play at the World Cup last summer. It'll be important that he and Gilgeous-Alexander find chemistry early at the Olympics.
Game Odds
Canada is a -7 point favorite with an implied win probability of 75.6%. The total for the game is 171 on FanDuel.
Published