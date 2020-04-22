Canada Basketball should have NBA players in Olympic qualifiers

If everything goes as planned, the 2020-21 NBA season should be over with plenty of time for NBA players to join their national teams for the 2021 FIBA Olympic qualifiers.

Canada Basketball president Glen Grunwald told Sportsnet's Writers Bloc that he has heard that FIBA plans to simply shift the qualifying back one year and therefore there shouldn't be any conflict with the NBA schedule.

"Based upon my understanding, and I haven't had direct conversations with the NBA, but FIBA, which is the international governing body for basketball, has had direct conversations with the NBA and it's my understanding that they're going to stay to the same basic schedule so that NBA players for Canada and the U.S. and other countries will be available for the Olympic qualifying tournaments when they take place in June or early July next year," Grunwald said on The FAN 590's Writers Bloc.

That means Canada should have Jamal Murray and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander headlining the group available for the 2021 Victoria FIBA qualifiers, after the two Canadians announced their intention to play for the team in 2020.

While the pushback — announced by FIBA on April 9 — likely wasn't welcomed news for Canadians hoping to see the team make the 2020 Olympics for the first time in two decades, another year of development for some of Canada's youngest players could make the team even better when the Tokyo Olympics tip off in 2021.

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse told reporters he's still 100% committed to coaching the team in 2021 when basketball returns to action.

The qualifiers are expected to tip off in Victoria in late June.