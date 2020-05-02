Is Canada Basketball cursed?

Canada Basketball might just be cursed.

The country's 20-plus year wait to get back to an Olympics might have taken a serious hit Friday as the NBA reportedly considers pushing the 2020-21 season back to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league's board of governors reportedly discussed the idea of a December start date for next season with the playoffs culminating in the summer, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

That could potentially be devastating for Canada Basketball's chances of making the Olympics as NBA players would be unlikely to play for the country at the Victoria Qualifiers in June 2021.

The news comes a week and a half after Canada Basketball President Glen Grunwald told Sportsnet he was under the impression that the league would not change next season and NBA players should be available for the Olympic Qualifiers.

"Based upon my understanding, and I haven't had direct conversations with the NBA, but FIBA, which is the international governing body for basketball, has had direct conversations with the NBA and it's my understanding that they're going to stay to the same basic schedule so that NBA players for Canada and the U.S. and other countries will be available for the Olympic qualifying tournaments when they take place in June or early July next year," Grunwald told The FAN 590's Writers Bloc.

Unfortunately it appears things have changed and the season might not align with the Olympic Qualifiers anymore.

That would also mean Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse would likely be unavailable to coach the team.