Oklahoma City Thunder sign Canadian Luguentz Dort

Aaron Rose

Canadian Luguentz Dort has reportedly signed a multi-year contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the team reported Wednesday afternoon.

The 21-year-old Montreal native has gone from an undrafted free agent to a key contributor and starter for the Thunder this season. 

Dort was previously on a two-way contract with the Thunder who needed to sign him to a full-time contract to avoid the possibility of him leaving as a restricted free agent this offseason.

After starting the year with the Thunder's G-League team, Dort began starting for Oklahoma City on January 20 and hasn't looked back. He's averaged 6.2 points, with 1.9 rebounds and nearly an assist per game this season.

"Dort and OKC are a perfect fit," said Wesley Brown, a Canadian basketball scout. "They can stick him on opposing teams’ top offensive player and he wants to guard them. Coaches rave about his work ethic and it shows. He bet on himself and earned this contract”

The Thunder are currently in the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

The amount and years on Dort's contract are yet to be released.

