Early Results Give Canada a Clear Path to Olympic Podium in Men's Basketball

Canada will look to knock off France on Tuesday afternoon with a date now set against Germany in the semifinal later this week

Aug 2, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; Germany point guard Dennis Schroder (17) celebrates after scoring as France centre Mathias Lessort (26) looks on in the second half in a men’s group B basketball game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports / John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Canada's road to an Olympic medal in men's basketball has become clear.

The Canadians will face off against France at noon ET in Paris for a chance to take on Germany in the semifinal on Thursday. The Germans advanced past Greece early Tuesday morning with a 76-63 to clinch a spot in the semifinal.

The German victory moved the program to 4-0 in the tournament after earning the No. 2 seed in the playoff thanks to a plus-47 point differential in the group stage. The Germans have been led so far by Franz Wagner and Dennis Schröder. Wagner sits fourth in scoring with 20.8 points per game while Schröder leads the Olympics with 8.8 assists per game.

Germany is coming off a FIBA World Cup victory last summer after knocking off the United States in the semifinal. The Germans clinched a six-point victory over Serbia to earn the gold in Manilla last September.

Canada can't look ahead quite yet. France has been disappointing at the Olympics so far, but the French pose a particularly challenging matchup for the Canadians whose lack of size in the frontcourt may be problematic against Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert. That said, France's lack of backcourt talent has cost the country in the tournament and is expected to create issues as the French try to slow Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Tuesday.

If Canada does knock off the home country in Paris, the Canadians match up a little better against Germany. It'll come down to Canada's ability to stop Schröder's playmaking and smother Wagner with Dillon Brooks and Luguentz Dort leading the way for the Canadians.

