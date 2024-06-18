Canadian Authorities Launch Investigation Scandal Involving Former Raptors Center
A criminal investigation has reportedly been launched by Canadian authorities to examine the gambling scandal involving former Toronto Raptors center Jontay Porter.
According to ESPN, the Ontario Police Department has begun looking into the situation following a close look at the betting irregularities that took place during two Raptors games on Jan. 26 and March 20.
During both games, there was an unusual amount of betting activity involving Porter who pulled himself from the games with previously undisclosed injuries. He left with an eye injury on Jan. 26 against the Los Angeles Clippers and an illness on March 20 against Sacramento.
Porter was banned from the NBA following an investigation from the league that found that he repeatedly violated league rules by disclosing confidential information to sports bettors, limiting his own participation in one or more games for betting purposes, and betting on NBA games.
Authorities in New York have arrested and charged four men involved in the conspiracy who allegedly convinced Porter to withdraw from both basketball games in order to profit from personal bets involving Porter. A criminal complaint in New York said Porter, known as Player 1 in the statement, had racked up a significant gambling debt and was encouraged to withdraw from the games to clear his debts.
Porter had been on a two-way contract with the Raptors and was playing a part-time role as a backup center for the organization. He appeared in 26 games for Toronto before the league's investigation began in late March.
Both games under investigation took place in Toronto.