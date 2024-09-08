Canadian Guard Inks Max Contract Extension With Nuggets
Jamal Murray has inked his new contract.
The Canadian point guard has reportedly landed a four-year, $208 million max contract extension that will keep him with the Denver Nuggets through the 2028-29 season, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal represents 30% of Denver's salary cap starting in 2025-26.
There'd been speculation that Murray may not get a max contract following the Kitchener, Ont. native's disappointing showing at the Olympics and lackluster playoffs for the Nuggets last season. Murray averaged just six points per game for Canada, shooting 29% from the floor and 14.3% from three-point range across four games in France.
The deal makes Murray the highest-paid player without an All-Star appearance in NBA history. The 26-year-old has been among the league's top point guards for most of the last four years, but injuries and a few too many talented guards in the West have kept him without an All-Star appearance.
For Denver, Murray's extension keeps the Nuggets' top two player in place through at least 2027. Murray and three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic have been one of the league's most dominant tandems since the 2020-21 season.
The Nuggets will, however, have some salary issues on the horizon with Jokic, Murray, and Michael Porter Jr. all on max contracts. Denver has already watch Bruce Brown and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope depart from their championship core over the last two offseasons due to financial restrictions and Aaron Gordon's contract is coming due soon.
Murray's contract is the biggest deal ever signed by a Canadian player.