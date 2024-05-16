Changes to Cavaliers Could Shakeup East Next Season
Changes may be coming to the East.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly expected to consider some substantial changes to their roster this summer after falling to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals, per The Athletic. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has come under fire and it's possible point guard Darius Garland is moved in a trade this offseason.
There's reportedly a growing belief Donovan Mitchell will sign an extension in Cleveland this summer and if that does occur, Garland's time with the Cavaliers is expected to come to an end, The Athletic wrote. Garland took a step back this season, averaging just 18 points per game with an inconsistent three-point shot, and his fit alongside Mitchell as a secondary ball-handler has never been ideal.
Cleveland's frontcourt has been a little uncomfortable too with Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen playing similar positions. Allen is coming off the best season of his career, but Mobley's development appears to have plateaued.
Raptors Impact
The Toronto Raptors are unlikely to be involved in trade talks with the Cavaliers should Garland, Allen, or even Mitchell become available this offseason. At this point, the organization isn't ready to make the kind of big win-now move that would likely be required to take on one of the three former All-Stars.
That said, a step back from Cleveland of any kind could help Toronto who likely sits just outside the playoff picture in the East. The Cavaliers finished just one game out of the play-in picture this past year and it's possible the Raptors could be fighting with Cleveland for play-in positioning next season.