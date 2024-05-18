Cavaliers Expected to Consider Moving All-Star Center
Jarrett Allen may be nearing the end of his tenure in Cleveland.
The 26-year-old center is reportedly going to be discussed in trade talks this offseason as the Cleveland Cavaliers look to reshape their roster to better suit third-year center Evan Mobley moving forward, ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on the Hoop Collective.
The Cavaliers came up short in the Eastern Conference semifinals earlier this week and are expected to discuss trades involving Allen and at least one of their starting guards Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland.
Allen's fit alongside Mobley hasn't worked as well as expected. Mobley was at his best this past year playing the center spot without Allen. It's led to speculation that Allen will be dealt this offseason to create a better group alongside Mobley and one of Cleveland's starting point guards.
Raptors Impact
Allen is an unlikely fit for the Toronto Raptors who still have Jakob Poeltl under contract moving forward, but the possibility of Allen being available could impact whatever trade conversations Toronto may have involving Poeltl.
The Raptors have so far shown no indication they're planning to deal Poeltl this summer, but if the organization wants to take a step back next season in order to land a higher draft pick, moving Poeltl would certainly help. It's unclear what Poeltl's market would look like in a deal, but Allen would likely set the bar for Toronto's similarly-skilled big man who would likely be a little less expensive to acquire.
Moving Allen could also see Cleveland take a step back next season and potentially weaken the Eastern Conference where Toronto stands to be right in the thick of the play-in picture should the organization look to compete next season.