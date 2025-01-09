Cavaliers Rule Out All-Star Guard vs. Raptors
The Cleveland Cavaliers will rest Donovan Mitchell on Thursday against the Toronto Raptors on the second night of a back-to-back. Mitchell logged 35 minutes in Wednesday's hard-fought win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
This will mark only the second game Mitchell has missed this season. In his previous absence, Cleveland started Ty Jerome, who might earn another start following his 15-point performance against Oklahoma City.
Cleveland has also listed Sam Merrill as questionable due to a right ankle sprain. The 28-year-old sharpshooter has already missed three straight games with the injury.
Toronto, meanwhile, will be without Ochai Agbaji. The third-year forward suffered a left hip pointer injury during the first half of Wednesday’s game against the New York Knicks. This will be Agbaji’s first missed game of the season, leaving the Raptors’ bench a bit thin.
Additionally, Davion Mitchell is listed as probable for Toronto with a left calf contusion. Bruce Brown is expected to play as he continues to ease back into action following offseason knee surgery.
For the Raptors, Jonathan Mogbo, AJ Lawson, Jamison Battle, and Ulrich Chomche remain in the G League. JT Thor is currently on assignment with Cleveland.
Despite Mitchell’s absence, the Cavaliers are still 14.5-point favorites over a Raptors team that has lost 13 of its last 14 games. Cleveland had been 15.5-point favorites before Mitchell was ruled out.
Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET in Cleveland.