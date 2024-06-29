Conflicting Reports Surround Recent Raptors Acquisition
Sasha Vezenkov may not be heading to Europe after all.
The Toronto Raptors reportedly plan to keep Vezenkov despite reports that the 28-year-old would be heading to Greece next season, according to Sportsnet's Michael Grange.
Toronto acquired Vezenkov on Thursday afternoon in a deal with the Sacramento Kings that saw the Raptors send Jalen McDaniels to the Kings for Vezenkov, Davion Mitchell, a 2024 second-round pick Toronto used to select Jamal Shead, and a 2025 second-round pick from the Portland Trail Blazers.
There had been multiple reports from Europe suggesting Vezenkov planned to leave the NBA following his rookie season with the Kings. He had failed to carve out a role for himself, averaging just 5.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per game while shooting 37.5% from the floor across 42 games this past season.
Vezenkov was reportedly close to signing a four-year deal with Olympiacos, according to Alessandro Luigi Maggi of Sportando. The Raptors would have had to waive Vezenkov to facilitate his return to Greece and the organization does not plan to do that, Grange reported.
The 6-foot-9 Vezenkov is set to earn $6.7 million this season with a team option for $7 million next season. If he does remain in Toronto, he'll likely provide a floor-spacing as a three-point shooter off the bench for the Raptors.
With Vezenkov under contract for next season, Toronto will have just less than the full mid-level exception to use in free agency this offseason. The organization's lack of space below the luxury tax threshold likely means Gary Trent Jr. will not be returning to the club.