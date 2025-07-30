Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks Are Coming to Canada for Training Camp
The Dallas Mavericks are heading north this fall.
The team will hold its 2025 training camp in Vancouver, the Mavericks announced Wednesday. Camp will run from September 30 to October 4 at Simon Fraser University, marking the franchise’s first visit to British Columbia for preseason preparations.
Vancouver continues to be a popular training camp destination for NBA teams in Canada. The Toronto Raptors held camp at SFU in 2023 before shifting to Montreal last year. This fall, the Raptors will set up camp in Calgary.
Dallas’s trip comes ahead of a four-game preseason schedule. The Mavericks will open against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder on October 6 in Fort Worth. They will host the Charlotte Hornets on October 11, travel to face the Utah Jazz on October 13, and close the preseason against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 15 in Las Vegas.
The Vancouver camp will also mark the first official practices for Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 overall pick and one of the most highly anticipated prospects in recent history.
The Mavericks’ roster includes three Canadians. Ryan Nembhard, a guard from Aurora, Ontario, recently signed a two-way contract and is the younger brother of Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard. Olivier-Maxence Prosper, a Montreal native, returns for his third season. Dwight Powell, a veteran forward from Toronto, has spent his entire NBA career in Dallas.
Training camp will be closed to the public.
Dallas becomes the latest NBA team to bring preseason operations to Canada as the league continues to expand its presence nationally.