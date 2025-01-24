Could the Raptors Solve the Lakers' Search for a Center?
The Los Angeles Lakers are in the market for a center, and the Toronto Raptors might have a couple of options to offer.
In an interview with ESPN's Shams Charania, Anthony Davis emphasized that he’s at his best playing power forward, urging the Lakers to add a true center ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline. While the Lakers’ exact targets remain unclear, the Raptors, viewed as potential trade deadline sellers, have two big men who could be in play.
Kelly Olynyk seems to be the more likely trade candidate for Toronto. Known for his high basketball IQ and reliable three-point shooting, Olynyk offers offensive versatility but remains limited on the defensive end. He’s been frequently mentioned in trade rumors as someone the Raptors are open to moving. Acquiring Olynyk would likely cost the Lakers second-round pick compensation, along with Gabe Vincent and another smaller contract to match salaries.
Jakob Poeltl, however, represents a more intriguing and expensive option. The Raptors are reportedly hesitant to move the 29-year-old big man, but the Lakers could force Toronto's hand with a substantial offer. A package including Rui Hachimura or Vincent, plus draft picks, would likely be required to pry Poeltl away. The Lakers’ tradeable first-round picks in 2029 or 2031 should be enticing enough for Toronto to consider a deal.
Earlier this season, Los Angeles signed former Raptors big man Christian Koloko to a two-way deal after he was cleared by the NBA’s Fitness-to-Play panel following a blood clotting issue that forced Toronto to part ways with the 24-year-old center.