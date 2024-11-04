Nuggets to Be Without Crucial Starter vs. Raptors
Jamal Murray remains in concussion protocol.
The Denver Nuggets point guard will be sidelined Monday night against the Toronto Raptors as he continues to deal with a concussion he suffered earlier this month when he got hit by a Julius Randle screen in a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. It'll be the second straight game Denver has played without Murray.
Russell Westbrook started on Saturday with Murray sidelined and is expected to do so again against Toronto. The former MVP point guard has struggled to find a groove this season for the Nuggets and is shooting 23.2% from the floor and 21.1% from three-point range. Westbrook's struggles have contributed to the Nuggets ranking last in the league in bench net rating to start the season.
The Nuggets have also listed Vlatko Cancar as doubtful with an ankle injury. Aaron Gordon is probable to play despite a right leg injury he's tending to.
Toronto will likely be without Immanuel Quickley who remains doubtful with a pelvic injury he's been battling since the season opener. Scottie Barnes, Kelly Olynyk, and former Nuggets guard Bruce Brown have all been ruled out for the Raptors.
The Raptors are expected to have more information on Barnes' orbital bone fracture following a visit with a specialist on Monday. The team has yet to rule out surgery to fix the fracture, Raptors coach Darko Rajaković said last week.
Ulrich Chomche and DJ Carton will not travel with the Raptors and have been sent on G League assignments for the next little while.