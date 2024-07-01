Pistons Add Former 76ers Forward as Big Free Agency Addition
Tobias Harris is heading back to Detroit.
The former Philadelphia 76ers forward has reportedly agreed to a two-year, $52 million deal to rejoin his former club, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal will pay Harris roughly $26 million per season, a significant bay cut from the $39.3 million he made last season.
Harris steps into Detroit's cap space as the Pistons' big offseason addition this summer. He'll take over the starting power forward spot alongside Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, and Jalen Duren as Detroit tries to take a step forward next season.
The 31-year-old Harris became much maligned in Philadelphia for failing to live up to his contract. He averaged 17.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game this past season while shooting 48.7% from the floor and 35.3% from three-point range. He did, however, struggle mightily in the postseason, averaging just 9 points on 43.1% shooting in Philadelphia's six-game series against the New York Knicks.
The 76ers were always expected to lose Harris this offseason as the organization planned to use his expiring contract to sign Paul George away from the Los Angeles Clippers this summer.
Raptors Impact
Harris' deal is unlikely to impact the Toronto Raptors very much next season, but it should help Detroit improve after finishing this past season with the worst record in the NBA.
If Toronto does try to bottom out next year, it's possible the Raptors could slide behind Detroit if Cunningham is able to take another step forward for the Pistons.