Accidental Leak Potentially Reveals New WNBA Team Name for Toronto
The WNBA's forthcoming Toronto franchise, set to debut in 2026, has sparked significant discussion following an apparent leak of its prospective name and logo. The name "Toronto Tempo" briefly appeared on the league's official website before being swiftly removed, leading to widespread speculation among fans and media.
Adding to the intrigue, SportsLogos.Net released images purported to be the team's logo. The design showcases a light blue basketball centered with a bold white "T" and dynamic speed lines, symbolizing motion and energy. This color scheme marks a departure from the Toronto Raptors' established red-and-black palette, suggesting a distinct identity for the new team.
The logo appears to draw similarities in its aesthetic to both the OHL and the Indiana Pacers logo with similar lines running through the logo.
The supposed name seems to stand in contrast with the vision articulated by team president Teresa Resch. Resch emphasized the importance of a name and logo that resonate with Canadian identity and women's representation when the league initially announced its plans for Canadian expansion.
“We want to keep Canada at the forefront,” Resch said. “We want something that really represents Canada. We also want to make sure that it represents women strongly and we want to make sure it's really, really cool."
The WNBA and the team's ownership group, led by Kilmer Sports Ventures, have not confirmed the leaked name and logo. They had prioritized public involvement in the branding process, launching NameYourTeam.ca to solicit input from fans across Canada. The initiative aimed to ensure the team's identity reflects the community's values and aspirations.
The Toronto franchise is scheduled to join the league alongside a new team in Portland in 2026, following the Golden State Valkyries' debut in 2025. This expansion signifies a significant growth phase for the WNBA, increasing its reach and influence.