Drake Jokes About Raptors Broadcast 'Ban' & Eyes a Comeback
Drake wants another shot on the Toronto Raptors broadcast.
The Toronto-based rapper and global ambassador for the Raptors took to Instagram on Monday night, playfully questioning when he might be allowed back on the television broadcast.
Drake shared an Instagram story during the Raptors' game against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, showing Sportsnet commentators Matt Devlin and Alvin Williams calling the game courtside. The video also prominently featured the unused third headset that Drake has traditionally worn when joining the broadcast booth.
The rapper, who was seated courtside with his son, noted his absence from the broadcast and joked about his “ban” after his controversial comments earlier in the season.
“It was good while it lasted,” Drake said in his Instagram story. “I’ll be back one day.”
Drake’s history as a guest commentator on Raptors broadcasts has added a unique layer of entertainment for fans. Known for his humor and charisma, he has typically been featured on TSN broadcasts alongside Devlin and Jack Armstrong. However, his pointed criticism of former Raptors star DeMar DeRozan during a Sacramento Kings game earlier this season sparked controversy.
During the game, Drake made headlines by calling DeRozan a “goof” and suggesting he would personally take down any Raptors banner in DeRozan's honor.
The criticism, however, appeared to be tied to a larger feud. DeRozan has a close relationship with Compton-based rapper Kendrick Lamar, a long-time rival of Drake. DeRozan’s appearances in Lamar’s music video “Not Like Us” and live performances alongside him highlighted his alignment with Lamar. Drake and Lamar’s feud dates back years, rooted in lyrical jabs and competition for dominance in the hip-hop world, which may have fueled Drake’s remarks.
Monday’s game marked just the second time Drake has been at a Raptors game since the controversy. He sat courtside on Dec. 5 when Toronto hosted Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder and did not join the broadcast.