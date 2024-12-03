ESPN Reveals Surprising Rankings for Raptors’ Under-25 Stars
The NBA's youth movement is in full swing, and ESPN's latest top 25 players under 25 list underscores the league's rich reservoir of emerging talent. Victor Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs' prodigious rookie, claims the top spot, leading a cohort that includes Anthony Edwards and Paolo Banchero. Even as Luka Dončić transitions into his mid-20s, the league's future remains as good as ever.
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes has ascended from No. 15 last year to No. 11, reflecting his growing stature in the league. However, he still trails four of his 2021 NBA Draft peers, notably Orlando's Franz Wagner, who has surged to No. 4.
Barnes is positioned just ahead of Charlotte's LaMelo Ball (No. 12) and slightly behind Houston's Alperen Şengün (No. 10). The upper echelon features Jalen Williams, Evan Mobley, Tyrese Maxey, Tyrese Haliburton, and Chet Holmgren, occupying spots nine through five.
These rankings consider future potential, and Barnes' early-season orbital bone fracture, limiting him to 10 games, has added complexity to his projection. Nonetheless, his rise indicates confidence in his ability to rebound and fulfill his promise.
Barnes is the sole Raptors representative on the list, which concludes with Washington's Bilal Coulibaly at No. 25 and Houston's Tari Eason at No. 24. Notably absent is RJ Barrett, averaging 23.7 points per game this season, and sophomore Gradey Dick, who has posted 18.1 points per game through 17 games. Neither received votes from ESPN's panel.
Barnes' placement at No. 11 highlights his potential and the competition among the NBA's rising stars. For the Raptors, his development is pivotal to their future aspirations in an increasingly competitive landscape.