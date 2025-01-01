Five Must-Haves for the Raptors to Thrive in 2025
As the calendar flips to 2025, the Toronto Raptors find themselves at a crossroads. The past year was marred by injuries, inconsistency, and the growing pains of a retooled roster. With a disappointing 2024 season in the rearview mirror, the Raptors face a pivotal year that will define their trajectory moving forward.
From improving health and adding shooting to securing a game-changing draft pick, Toronto has plenty of work to do. Here are the five biggest needs for the Raptors as they look to turn the page and start fresh in 2025.
Health: A Year of Injuries: Time to See the Core in Action
It’s been exactly a year since RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and Scottie Barnes first took the court together after last season’s OG Anunoby trade with the New York Knicks. That debut — a hard-fought three-point victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers — offered a tantalizing glimpse of Toronto’s potential new core. Unfortunately, glimpses have been far too infrequent. Since that game, the trio has played together in just 22 of the Raptors' last 82 games, sidelined by a seemingly endless string of injuries and personal absences.
In 2025, the Raptors must finally start evaluating what their young core looks like on the court together. Can Barrett and Barnes, both inconsistent and below-average three-point shooters, coexist long-term? Does this trio have the defensive chops to compete at a high level? And just how capable is Quickley as the team’s primary point guard?
While wins and losses might not define this next season, the Raptors can’t afford to waste another year without answers. The hope for 2025 is simple: a healthier roster and a chance to see how this group gels after a frustrating, injury-plagued 2024.
Shooting: The Raptors Need Spacing to Unlock Their Offense
This one’s obvious — almost every team in the league could use more shooting. But for the Raptors, it’s a glaring issue. In 2024, they shot just 34.5% from beyond the arc and averaged a mere 33.6 attempts per game, both well below league averages. If Toronto hopes to compete in the near future, those numbers need to improve significantly.
There are reasons for optimism. Gradey Dick has the tools to become an above-average shooter, Immanuel Quickley has a proven track record, and Ochai Agbaji’s emergence as a phenomenal shooter this season has been a bright spot. But there are still major concerns. Scottie Barnes regressed to 26.6% from deep in 2024 — far below the flashes of competence he’s shown in the past. RJ Barrett remains inconsistent from distance, and while Jakob Poeltl contributes in plenty of ways, his lack of any shooting threat beyond the free-throw line limits spacing.
If Barnes isn’t going to develop into even an average shooter, the Raptors must prioritize surrounding him with as much shooting as possible. That means targeting a floor-spacing big man with better defensive abilities than Kelly Olynyk and adding wing shooters who can hold their own on both ends of the court.
Defensive Stopper: Raptors Desperately Need a Defensive Wing
Toronto finished last season as the league’s second-worst defense over the 50 games following the OG Anunoby trade, and things haven’t improved much this year, with the Raptors ranking as the league’s fifth-worst defensive team. While it would be overly simplistic to pin all of their struggles on Anunoby’s departure, it’s clear this team desperately needs another defense-first wing who can take on the opposition’s best offensive player night after night.
Scottie Barnes thrives as a versatile, multi-skilled help defender, but he’s not a one-on-one stopper in the Anunoby mold. That leaves the Raptors without a true defensive anchor on the wing. Gradey Dick and RJ Barrett have yet to show they can handle tough matchups consistently, while Immanuel Quickley’s lack of size limits his effectiveness against top-tier scorers.
The additions of Jamal Shead and Jonathan Mogbo should bolster the team’s defensive depth, but Toronto still needs to upgrade its starting lineup with more defensive prowess in 2025. Finding a high-end wing defender to complement Barnes and stabilize the defense should be a top priority moving forward.
Half-Court Creator: Toronto's Search for a Go-To Scorer
As good as Scottie Barnes is as a playmaker and in transition, the 23-year-old All-Star has yet to establish himself as an impactful half-court scorer for Toronto. He still struggles to score consistently off the dribble and often resorts to backing down mismatches, only to settle for difficult jumpers. His inefficiency in these situations has been a key factor in the Raptors’ inability to close out tight games earlier this season.
RJ Barrett has shown growth as a playmaker and is becoming a more reliable finisher in the half-court, while Immanuel Quickley’s steady hand should help Toronto stay organized in late-game scenarios. Still, the Raptors lack a true go-to scorer—someone who can consistently take over in clutch moments and elevate the team’s offense when it matters most.
To be fair, three-level scorers of that caliber are among the most sought-after assets in the NBA. But with the 2025 draft on the horizon, Toronto has an opportunity to land the kind of special offensive talent who could one day lead this franchise to the promised land.
Luck: Lottery Dreams Could Define 2025
Speaking of the draft, if the 2024-25 season ended today, Toronto would have a 14% chance to secure the No. 1 pick and a 52.1% chance to land in the top four. Whether they finish exactly this low in the standings or somewhere in the same range, one thing is clear: this season is all about positioning for one of the elite prospects in a highly anticipated draft class.
Ultimately, though, it’s less about where Toronto picks and more about landing a true difference-maker. Whether it’s Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey, or another top-tier talent, the Raptors need some lottery and draft luck to secure a player who can elevate this franchise’s ceiling. Landing that kind of transformative talent is what 2025 is all about — and it starts with a little fortune in the draft.