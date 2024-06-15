Former Raptors Champion Clinches Another Championship Abroad
Serge Ibaka is once again a basketball champion.
The former Toronto Raptors center helped to lead Bayern Munich to a championship in the German basketball league on Friday. It caps off an incredible season for Ibaka and Bayern Munich who clinched both the the German Cup and National Title this season.
Ibaka had nine points and five rebounds in the finale as Bayern Munich knocked off Alba Berlin led by former Raptors 905 standout Sterling Brown who had a team-high 26 points and six assists.
Former Raptors forward Isaac Bonga chipped in with nine points in his second season with Bayern Munich since leaving the NBA following his brief tenure in Toronto.
Ibaka played for Toronto spent parts of four seasons in Toronto after the Raptors aquired the Congolese big man from the Orlando Magic in 2017. He was a crucial role player on Toronto's 2019 championship squad as a backup center playing behind Marc Gasol.
The 6-foot-11 Ibaka left Toronto in 2020 to ink a multi-year deal with the Los Angeles Clippers but was never quite the same following his Raptors career. He battled injuries and was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks where he was eventually bought out in 2022.
Ibaka averaged 12.6 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 59.8% from the floor and 48% from three-point range this past season.
It appears the 34-year-old Ibaka will be leaving Germany next season and reportedly plans to ink a new deal with Real Madrid where Ibaka, a Spanish national, previously played during the NBA's 2011 lockout.