Former Raptors Legend Invited On Stage By Rap Icon
DeMar DeRozan appears to be abandoning Drake.
The former Toronto Raptors star was invited on stage at Kendrick Lamar's "The Pop Out: Ken & Friends" concert in Inglewood, California on Wednesday night. He was joined on stage by Russell Westbrook with LeBron James and James Harden in attendance.
Lamar and Canadian artist Drake have been in an ongoing feud in recent months, releasing new music with insults toward each other. Lamar performed his new song Not Like Us five times during the Juneteenth show Wednesday and was joined on stage by DeRozan during one performance.
Not Like Us makes reference to DeRozan leaving Toronto and returning "home" to the United States back in 2019 when the Raptors dealt the All-Star wing to the San Antonio Spurs along with Jakob Poeltl, and a first-round pick for Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green.
“I’m glad DeRoz’ came home, ya’ll didn’t deserve him neither,” Lamar raps on “Not Like Us.”
Drake previously mentioned DeRozan in his song Lemon Pepper with the verse: "For real, and my city love me like DeMar DeRozan."
DeRozan previously called Drake a friend and someone he and former Raptors legend Kyle Lowry texted with often, DeRozan told Slam. The three appeared together on the cover of SLAM Magazine in 2016 while DeRozan and Lowy were members of the Raptors.
Drake has been the Raptors' global ambassador since 2013 and his company OVO is the name-sponsor for Toronto's training facility.
DeRozan is an NBA free agent this summer following three seasons with the Chicago Bulls.