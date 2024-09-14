New Details on Christian Koloko & the Frontrunners to Sign the Former Raptors Big
Former Toronto Raptors center Christian Koloko appears to be nearing an NBA return.
The 7-foot-1 center is expected to be cleared by the NBA's Fitness to Play panel following a scary battle with a blood clotting issue, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. He's drawn interest from several teams including the Raptors, Los Angeles Clippers, and San Antonio Spurs, but is believed to be nearing a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers for next season.
Koloko was the No. 33 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Arizona. He appeared in 58 games for Toronto as a rookie, averaging 3.1 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 48% from the field. He started in 19 games due to Toronto's lack of depth in the frontcourt that season.
The Cameroonian native showed promise in his first year with Toronto and appeared ready to solidify himself as a backup center behind Jakob Poeltl heading into the 2023-24 season. However, Koloko began to battle a blood clotting issue that first popped up last summer and was never able to return. Toronto eventually parted ways with Koloko following last season's Pascal Siakam trade with the Indiana Pacers.
Koloko has been practicing and working his way toward his NBA return throughout the year and has been cleared to return by his own doctors, his agent Calvin Andrews told Raptors OnSI.
Raptors president Masai Ujiri said Toronto had been "keeping tabs" on Koloko, but it appears as though an offer from the Lakers will be too much for Koloko to pass up on.
Following Koloko's departure, Toronto acquired Kelly Olynyk from the Utah Jazz, drafted Ulrich Chomche, and signed Brendan Carlson as an undrafted free agent to help bolster the team's frontcourt behind Poeltl.