Former Raptors Big Inks New Deal with Knicks
Precious Achiuwa is heading back to New York.
The former Toronto Raptors big man has signed a one-year deal to return to the Knicks for next season, the organization announced. It's a deal reportedly worth $6 million with Achiuwa agreeing to waive his rights to a no-trade clause in the agreement, per SNY.
Toronto traded Achiuwa to the Knicks in the OG Anunoby deal that saw Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, and the pick used to select Jonathan Mogbo return to the Raptors last season.
The 24-year-old appeared in 49 games for the Knicks following the trade, averaging 7.6 points and 7.2 rebounds while playing a crucial bench role as New York battled injuries to Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson.
The Knicks had not extended Achiuwa a qualifying offer but the loss of center Isaiah Hartenstein had left New York's frontcourt short on depth. Achiuwa should slide back in as a bench big man behind Robinson next season.
The Raptors acquired Achiuwa in 2021 as the key return for Kyle Lowry in a sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat that summer. He had a strong sophomore season in Toronto and earned a spot in the Rising Stars challenge that year. Injuries plagued Achiuwa's second season with the Raptors and held him to just 55 games played as he struggled to find a rhythem.
After shooting 35.9% from three-point range as a sophomore, Achiuwa was never able to rediscover his three-point stroke and the organization eventually opted to move on from the 6-foot-8 undersized center.