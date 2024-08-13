Former Raptors Big Shares Amazing Video Walking Lions
Precious Achiuwa appears to be a lion whisperer.
The former Toronto Raptors big man shared a video of himself walking two lions on his Instagram on Monday night. He appears to be holding the two lions by the tail as they walk calmly in front of him.
The video is posted with the caption "Real killers but we tryna make your nervous system feel safe."
Achiuwa's former Raptors teammate Christian Koloko commented on the video saying "Nah u tripping bro." Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley posted in the comment section as well.
The 24-year-old spent parts of three seasons in Toronto before he was dealt to the New York Knicks in a five-player deal that saw the Raptors acquire Quickley and RJ Barrett for OG Anunoby, Achiuwa, and Malachi Flynn. Toronto initially acquired Achiuwa in 2021 as part of the return for Kyle Lowry in a sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat.
Achiuwa became a key bench big man for the Knicks who battled injuries to their frontcourt rotation throughout the second half of the season and into the playoffs. He appeared in 48 games for the Knicks, starting 18, while averaging 7.6 points and 7.2 rebounds in New York.
After toiling as a free agent for an extended period this summer, Achiuwa re-signed with the Knicks on a one-year, $6 million deal that'll likely see him backup Mitchell Robinson and Julius Randle next season.
Achiuwa was born in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, where he grew up until his family moved to New York when he was eight.