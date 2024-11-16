Raptors 905 Prospect Scooped Up By Thunder Following Impressive Start
Former Toronto Raptors center Branden Carlson is joining the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Carlson signed a two-way deal with Toronto after going undrafted in the NBA Draft earlier this year. He joined the organization in Summer League and played limited minutes in the preseason. The Raptors, however, decided to go in a different direction and waived Carlson to make room for Jamison Battle on a two-way deal. Toronto's final frontcourt spot was given to Bruno Fernando who has taken over as the backup center for the Raptors with Kelly Olynyk sidelined.
Toronto kept Carlson's G League rights where he began the season as the starting center for the Raptors 905. The 25-year-old out of Utah appeared in three games for the 905, averaging 14.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1.7 blocks, while shooting 51.5% from the floor and 42.9% from three-point range.
The Raptors will not receive any compensation for Carlson's departure. However, if he's waived by the Thunder later this year his G League rights will return to the 905.
Carlson was a fifth-year senior for the Utes last year where he averaged 17 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 37.9% from three-point range. He offered Toronto an intriguing opportunity to add another floor-spacing center thanks to his 7-foot frame and three-point shooting firepower.
Carlson's deal with Oklahoma City is said to be a standard one-year contract, per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. He's expected to provide more frontcourt depth as the Thunder deal with injuries to Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein.