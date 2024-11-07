Former Raptors Center Returns With Lakers Following 18-Month Absence
Christian Koloko finally made his return.
It's been 18 months since Koloko last saw NBA action in what seemed like a meaningless season finale for the Toronto Raptors back in 2023. Koloko played 24 minutes that night and looked poised to grow into a bigger role with the organization heading into his sophomore season in Toronto.
But then everything went haywire.
Koloko battled a blood clotting issue that forced him to step away from basketball last season. Toronto had hoped he'd be able to overcome the issue last season but eventually decided to part ways with the former second-round pick in January.
On Wednesday night, Koloko made his return. He chipped in 13 minutes off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers who called him up from the G League on late notice following an injury to Anthony Davis.
"It was amazing. Like I said, this last year and a half, it was probably the toughest time of my life," Koloko told reporters in Memphis following the Lakers' loss. "Just not knowing if I was going to play basketball again and me and my family went through a lot this past year and a half. We’re just happy."
Getting medical clearance from the NBA was a frustrating process, Koloko said. He knew he'd eventually be cleared, but what was initially expected to be a four-to-six-week process turned into a fourth-month ordeal for Koloko who eventually inked a two-way deal with the Lakers this past summer.
The 24-year-old recorded his first points as a Laker when he cashed in a two-handed dunk, cutting in from the left corner following a mid-air pass from Austin Reeves out of the pick-and-roll. Koloko added a block as well, swatting a Jake LaRavia layup attempt out of bounds in the first quarter.
"It felt great. When I saw him, I was like I better get this block because if he scored that it would be a bad look on me," Koloko said post-game. "Then when I got it I was like yeah, maybe I’m back. I was happy."
If Davis continues to miss time, Toronto will likely see Koloko on Sunday night when they play the Lakers in Los Angeles.