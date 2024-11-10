Former Raptors Center to Be Active for Lakers vs. Toronto
Christian Koloko will be with the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.
The former Toronto Raptors center remains with the Lakers as Anthony Davis continues to deal with left plantar fasciitis that forced him to one game this past week. Koloko was out of the rotation on Friday night but did appear briefly late against the Philadelphia 76ers and may see select playing time on Sunday against his former team.
Davis is expected to play against Toronto and is listed as probable with the ongoing foot issue. Jaxon Hayes is probable as well with left knee soreness. Christian Wood and Jared Vanderbilt are both out for Los Angeles.
Koloko's return to the Lakers last week was a milestone moment for the former Raptors second-round pick who was sidelined for all of last season due to a blood clotting issue that popped up during the summer. Toronto kept Koloko around for the first part of the year but opted to part ways with the 7-foot-1 big man following the Pascal Siakam trade with the Indiana Pacers.
The 24-year-old Koloko showed promise in his rookie season with the Raptors, appearing in 58 games while making 19 starts. Toronto had hoped he'd develop into a capable backup center for the organization but the blood clotting issue he battled last season forced the organization to pivot.
Koloko signed a two-way deal with the Lakers this past offseason and was expected to spend the early part of the year ramping up in the G League but injuries to Los Angeles' frontcourt depth forced the Lakers to promote Koloko earlier than expected.
Neither LeBron James nor Bronny James are listed on Los Angeles' injury report for Sunday and both are expected to be active.
Toronto has yet to release its injury report for Sunday as the Raptors are on the second night of a back-to-back. Scottie Barnes, Ja'Kobe Walter, Kelly Olynyk, and Bruce Brown are all expected to be sidelined.