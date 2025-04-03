Former Raptors Center Reportedly Inks Deal with 76ers
Colin Castleton is headed to Philadelphia.
The former Raptors center has reportedly signed a 10-day contract with the 76ers that will take him through the end of the regular season, per Jake Fischer. Toronto chose not to retain the 6-foot-11 big man after his second 10-day deal expired late last month.
Castleton appeared in 10 games for the Raptors this season, starting four and averaging 6.9 points and 7.4 rebounds. He was brought in as a third-string center following PJ Tucker’s departure but never secured a longer-term role. Toronto opted to sign sharpshooting wing Cole Swider instead of keeping Castleton.
The 24-year-old could find more opportunity in Philadelphia, where Nick Nurse’s squad has lost nine straight and remains focused on keeping its top-six protected first-round pick. Castleton’s best game with Toronto came in a 13-point performance against the Utah Jazz, but he otherwise had a limited impact.
Swider remains under contract for one more day, with his 10-day deal set to expire Friday night. That leaves Toronto with one final chance to either re-sign Swider or bring in another player before the season wraps up.