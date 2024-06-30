Former Raptors Center Garnering Interest from Multiple Teams
Jonas Valančiūnas will have a new home next season.
The former Toronto Raptors center is widely expected to leave the New Orleans Pelicans this offseason and is reportedly garnering interest from the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards, according to Yahoo's Jake Fischer.
Valančiūnas, 32, saw his role shrink in New Orleans this past season, averaging 12.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 23.5 minutes per game.
Los Angeles could have a path to the full mid-level exception if LeBron James is willing to take a pay cut when he re-signs with the Lakers. That would allow Los Angeles to sign Valančiūnas to a deal worth up to $12.9 million for next season. James opted out of his player contract with the Lakers and is reportedly open to taking less than a max contract if it allows Los Angeles to add more talent in free agency this summer, per Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.
The Wizards will also have the mid-level exception available to sign Valančiūnas should he be interested in joining Washington's rebuild.
Toronto does not have the salary cap flexibility to use the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception without shedding salary. Regardless, it seems unlikely Toronto would pursue Valančiūnas with Jakob Poeltl and Kelly Olynyk under contract for the next two seasons.
Valančiūnas spent seven seasons in Toronto before the organization dealt the 6-foot-11 big man to the Memphis Grizzlies in the deal that saw the Raptors acquire Marc Gasol.
The Lithuanian big man made $15.4 million this past season with the Pelicans.