Former Raptors Center Inks Deal With New Club
Malik Williams will have a new home for next season.
The briefly-tenured Toronto Raptors center has reportedly inked a new deal to join the Miami Heat for training camp, per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. The deal will reportedly be an Exhibit 10, allowing Williams to fight for a roster spot in training camp while allowing the Heat to maintain his G League rights for next year.
Williams appeared in seven games for Toronto late last season. The Raptors scooped him up on a pair of 10-day contracts following a season-ending injury to Jakob Poeltl. He started twice for Toronto, averaging 2.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game for the Raptors.
The 25-year-old big man had a strange season last year. He began the season with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, Miami's G League affiliate, but was waived just days into the start of the G league season. He was then re-signed by the Skyforce and went onto start 24 of 33 games for Sioux Falls last year.
Williams averaged 11.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per game in the G League and appears poised to return to the Skyforce this season.
With Williams officially moving on, Toronto's frontcourt for next season looks like it'll be led by Poeltl and Kelly Olynyk with Branden Carlson and Ulrich Chomche on two-way deals who will spend most of their time with the Raptors 905 next year.
Williams previously spent five years at Louisville where he averaged 9.5 points and 8 rebounds per game as a senior for the Cardinals.