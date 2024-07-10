Former Raptors Center Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges
Former Toronto Raptors center Jontay Porter has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in a criminal case connected to the betting scandal that saw Porter banned from the NBA, according to the Associated Press.
Porter appeared in court Wednesday and acknowledged he pulled himself from Raptors games last season to allow his co-conspirators to win bets based on his performance. He'd racked up a significant gambling debt and, according to the court filing, had been pressured into withdrawing early from games to erase his debts.
“I know what I did was wrong, unlawful, and I am deeply sorry,” Porter said in court.
Porter could face more than four years in prison for the crime and has a sentencing date set for Dec. 18. He's expected to be assessed hundreds of thousands of dollars in restitution, plus potential fines, the Associated Press writes.
On at least two occasions, Porter withdrew from Raptors games claiming ailments just minutes into appearing for Toronto. His co-conspirators had placed significant bets on Porter to underperform his expected statistical totals on those occasions, allowing those wagers to cash successfully.
Porter's lawyer told the Associated Press that his client is working with law enforcement and is being treated for a gambling addiction.
Four other men are being charged in conjunction to the conspiracy to commit wire fraud but have not entered pleas yet.
Porter appeared in 26 games for Toronto on a two-way contract last season, averaging 4.4 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. He earned roughly $410,000 last season.