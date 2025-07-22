Former Toronto Raptors Center Signs With Orlando Magic
The Orlando Magic have agreed to a two-way contract with centre Orlando Robinson, the team announced Monday.
Robinson, 25, appeared in 35 games for the Toronto Raptors last season, averaging 8.1 points and 5.9 rebounds in 20.4 minutes. He started eight games during the stretch run as Toronto opted to rest Jakob Poeltl and leaned on younger players.
Originally signed by the Raptors following his release from the Sacramento Kings, Robinson carved out a meaningful role before being waived in April to make room for Colin Castleton. Toronto wanted a longer look at Castleton, who signed a non-guaranteed deal before the end of the season.
Now, Robinson heads to Orlando, where he’ll add depth to a strong frontcourt. As a two-way player, he’ll be eligible to appear in up to 50 games for the Magic while also suiting up for their G League affiliate, the Osceola Magic.
Toronto’s two-way spots are already filled with Ulrich Chomche, Chucky Hepburn, and Alijah Martin. Chomche’s development in particular made Robinson’s role redundant.
For the Magic, it’s a low-risk flyer on a 7-footer with real NBA experience and flashes of offensive skill. For Robinson, it’s another shot to prove he belongs.