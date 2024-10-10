Former Raptors Champion Announces NBA Retirement
Danny Green is calling it quits.
The former Toronto Raptors sharpshooter has announced his retirement from the NBA as he begins a new chapter of his life, he shared on social media Thursday morning.
Green spent one season in Toronto, helping the Raptors clinch their first NBA championship alongside Kawhi Leonard. Toronto acquired the two in a blockbuster offseason deal with the San Antonio Spurs that saw the Raptors send DeMar DeRozan and Jakob Poeltl to San Antonio for Leonard and Green.
The 37-year-old had been looking for another NBA opportunity but appears to be ready to move on from the league after 15 seasons. He spent last season bouncing around the league, appearing in 11 games with the Memphis Grizzlies, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Philadelphia 76ers where he last played for former Raptors coach Nick Nurse.
Green was a lights out three-point shooter for Toronto, connecting on 45.5% of his threes in 2018-19. He averaged 10.3 points and 4.0 rebounds that year while providing the Raptors impact defensive play on the perimeter.
Following his one season in Toronto, Green signed with the Los Angeles Lakers where he clinched his third NBA championship while playing with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He subsequently joined Philadelphia for two seasons.
For his career, Green averaged 8.7 points with a 40% three-point stroke. He earned All-Defensive second-team honors in 2016-17 as one of the league's best defensive guards while playing for the Spurs.
Green is the co-host of the Inside the Green Room show alongside Harrison Sanford.