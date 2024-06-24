Former Raptors Assistant Finds New Coaching Gig in NBA
Former Toronto Raptors assistant coach Nate Bjorkgren has found a new home.
Bjorkgren will reportedly join Chauncey Billups' coaching staff with the Portland Trail Blazers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. It'll be Bjorkgren's return to the NBA after a year away from following his second departure from Toronto.
The 49-year-old had spent two seasons in Toronto working under former Raptors coach Nick Nurse who he'd previously worked with during Nurse's time in the G League. He joined the organization in 2018 and was part of Toronto's coaching staff during the team's championship run that season.
Bjorkgren left in 2020 to become the head coach of the Indiana Pacers but his brief tenure with the organization was plagued with turmoil. He and Pacers players did not mesh well and after one disappointing season, he was dismissed by Indiana.
After one year of consulting for Toronto, Bjorkgren returned in an official capacity as an assistant coach for the Raptors under Nurse. He joined Nurse's staff for the Canadian senior men's national team as well before Nurse left both jobs to join the Philadelphia 76ers.
Bjorkgren has continued to coach the Canadian national team and remains an assistant coach under Jordi Fernandez for the organization.
Toronto opted to part ways with Bjorkgren following Nurse's departure when the Raptors brought in Darko Rajaković to take over head coaching duties.
Bjorkgren will be joined by former Chicago Bulls assistant coach Chris Fleming who will also be joining Billups' staff in Portland for next season.