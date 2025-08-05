Former Toronto Raptors Favorite Chris Boucher Signs With Boston Celtics
Chris Boucher is heading to Boston.
The 32-year-old forward has signed a one-year, $3.3 million veteran minimum contract with the Celtics, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The deal ends Boucher’s seven-season run with the Toronto Raptors and officially closes the chapter on the Raptors’ 2019 championship team. He was the last remaining player from that roster.
Boucher leaves as the franchise’s all-time leader in points, rebounds, blocks, minutes, and games played off the bench. He appeared in 406 regular-season games for the Raptors and averaged 8.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks per game.
His role diminished last season under head coach Darko Rajaković as the team shifted toward a younger core. Boucher fell out of the rotation late in the year, and the Raptors were unable to move him at the trade deadline for a second straight season.
With his departure, Scottie Barnes becomes the longest-tenured Raptor, entering his fifth NBA season. The move highlights Toronto’s ongoing focus on development and long-term flexibility.
In Boston, Boucher joins a depleted roster that’ll be without Jayson Tatum this season having already lost Kristaps Porziņģis and Luke Kornet this offseason. Al Horford is expected to leave for Golden State at some point this summer as well.
Boucher should get rotation minutes off the bench for a Celtics team that will likely be competing with the Raptors for a play-in spot.
While Boucher was never a star player in Toronto, he became a steady contributor and fan favourite for the Raptors.