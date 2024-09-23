Former Raptors Favorite Set to Become Radio Analyst in Toronto
Matt Bonner is returning to Toronto.
The former Toronto Raptors fan favorite will join Blake Murphy on the FAN 590's new hour-long Raptors show "The Raptors Show," the station announced Monday. The show will start on Oct. 15 and run from 11 am to noon ET Monday through Friday.
Bonner spent two seasons in Toronto where he became one of the league's most dominant three-point shooting centers. He connected on 42.1% of his threes in Toronto, averaging 7.3 points and 3.6 rebounds per game with the Raptors.
Toronto traded Bonner to the San Antonio Spurs in 2006 where the 6-foot-10 big man spent 10 seasons. He clinched two NBA championships with the Spurs and led the league with a 45.7% three-point stroke in 2010-11.
In 2009, Bonner attempted to gain Canadian citizenship in order to qualify for the Canadian Men's National Basketball team. He met his Canadian wife while playing in Toronto.
After 12 seasons in the NBA, Bonner retired to work as a broadcast analyst for the Spurs.
Murphy and Bonner are taking over for Will Lou and Alex Wong who left the FAN 590 to start an independent podcast show "Hello and Welcome."
Murphy previously covered the Raptors for The Athletic and has since spent time covering both the Raptors and Toronto Blue Jays on the FAN 590.