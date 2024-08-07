Former Raptors 1st Round Pick Inks One-Year Deal
Malachi Flynn is heading to San Antonio.
The former Toronto Raptors guard has reportedly inked a one-year guaranteed deal to join the Spurs in training camp later this summer, according to ESPN's Andrew Lopez.
It's been an inconsistent four years for Flynn since Toronto drafted the 6-foot-1 point guard with the 29th pick in the 2020 NBA draft.
The San Diego State product had a stellar finish to his rookie year, earning Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for April 2021. He averaged 7.5 points and 2.9 assists per game for Toronto while the organization was displaced in Tampa.
But Flynn, 26, was never able to take the next step in his development.
He struggled to get consistent playing time as a sophomore and his three-point shot never developed into a reliable weapon. He appeared in just 97 games between his second and third seasons with the Raptors before the organization eventually opted to move Flynn this past year.
After a brief stint in New York, Flynn was dealt again to Detroit this past season where he moved into a reserve point guard spot for the Pistons. Flynn did have one breakout showing in Detroit, coming off the bench for 50 points on 18-for-25 shooting against the Atlanta Hawks.
For his career, Flynn is averaging 5.5 points and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 33.4% from three-point range.
Flynn will now compete with Julian Champagnie, former Raptors wing Justin Champagnie's twin brother, for one open roster spot on the Spurs roster next season.