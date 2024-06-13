Knicks Insider Shares Update On OG Anunoby's Free Agency Expectations
OG Anunoby isn't likely to be leaving New York this summer.
The former Toronto Raptors forward is widely expected to re-sign with the Knicks this offseason who are said to be in a "good place" with Anunoby on a new contract, according to SNY's Ian Begley. Anunoby has a player option for next season that he's virtually guaranteed to opt out of before signing a new contract in free agency.
There are expected to be other bidders for Anunoby's services including the Philadelphia 76ers who Begley notes have been connected to the 26-year-old 3-and-D wing.
Toronto dealt Anunoby in December alongside Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn for Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, and Detroit's second-round pick that fell to No. 31.
Due to the NBA's collective bargaining agreement, Anunoby's contract prohibited him from signing a long-term extension before hitting free agency. The fact that he couldn't ink a deal with Toronto forced the Raptors to part ways with their former first-round pick out of fear that he might leave the organization in free agency.
New York can offer Anunoby a max contract worth up to $245 million over five years should the bidding war get that high. It's likely Anunoby's contract comes in closer to $35 to $40 million per season on a four or five year deal.
It's possible Toronto can create cap space by parting ways with Gary Trent Jr. and Bruce Brown this summer, but the Raptors essentially have no pathway to creating $35 million in salary cap space without making drastic changes to its roster.