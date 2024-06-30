Former Raptors Forward to Hit Unrestricted Free Agency
Precious Achiuwa is set to become an unrestricted free agent.
The former Toronto Raptors forward will reportedly not be extended a qualifying offer by the New York Knicks and will enter free agency Sunday night as an unrestricted free agent, according to Fred Katz of The Athletic.
Extending Achiuwa the $6.3 million qualifying offer would have further restricted New York's salary flexibilities this offseason after the addition of Mikal Bridges and the re-signing of OG Anunoby put the Knicks well into the luxury tax.
The Knicks have reportedly "not ruled out" re-signing Achiuwa but were concerned he may accept the offer for next season.
New York acquired Achiuwa in December as part of the Anunoby deal that saw Toronto add Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, and Detroit's 2024 second-round pick. The 6-foot-8 forward had spent parts of three seasons in Toronto after the Raptors acquired him from the Miami Heat as the return in the Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade.
Achiuwa had a strong sophomore season in Toronto, earning recognition in the NBA's Rising Stars Game in 2022. He averaged 9.1 points and 6.5 rebounds that season and showed flashes of being an adequate three-point shooter with a 35.9% stroke from behind the arc.
But Achiuwa never quite developed the way the Raptors had hoped.
He battled injuries throughout his third season and he regressed as a shooter. Achiuwa struggled with his offensive decision making and saw his role slowly shrink in Toronto.
The Raptors should have enough space in their mid-level exception to sign Achiuwa this offseason without going into the luxury tax. However, it's highly unlikely Toronto does pursue that path this summer.