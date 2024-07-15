Former Raptors Forward Signs With Celtics
Former Toronto Raptors forward Ron Harper Jr. is heading to Boston.
The 24-year-old has reportedly earned an Exhibit 10 deal with the Celtics, per Keith Smith of Spotrac. The deal will allow Harper to join Boston in training camp and likely lead to him eventually signing with Boston's G League affiliate the Main Celtics for next season.
Harper signed a two-way contract with Toronto as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He spent most of his rookie season with the Raptors 905 where he averaged 17.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game across 43 appearances. With Toronto, Harper played in nine games as a rookie, scoring 20 points in 48 total minutes.
Toronto kept Harper around last season but the 6-foot-6 sophomore suffered a subluxation of his left shoulder that required season-ending surgery. The organization waived Harper on Dec. 8.
Harper signed with the Celtics for Summer League and scored three points in his first appearance for Boston. He is expected to play again for Boston on Monday night against the Los Angeles Lakers.
A New Jersey native, Harper played four seasons at Rutgers where he twice earned All-Big Ten honors. He averaged 15.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists with a 39.8% three-point stroke as a senior with the Scarlet Knights.
Harper's younger brother Dylan Harper is a freshman at Rutgers and is widely expected to be among the first players picked in the NBA draft next summer. He is a five-star prospect and the No. 3 high school player in the 247Sports rankings.