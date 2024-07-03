Former Raptors Forward Inks New Deal in Europe
Former Toronto Raptors forward Stanley Johnson is heading to Europe.
The 28-year-old has reportedly signed a deal to join Anadolu Efes S.K. in Turkey, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.
Johnson spent two seasons in Toronto following the Raptors championship season in 2019. He joined the organization during its COVID-19 shortened season in Tampa before pickup up his player option and returning for the 2020-21 season. He showed some progress in his second season with the Raptors, appearing in 61 games while making 13 starts, but Toronto opted to part ways with Johnson in 2021.
He briefly became a defensive role player for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021-22, starting in 27 games for the Lakers while averaging 6.7 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. He credited Raptors president Masai Ujiri for helping to resurrect his career that season, ESPN's Marc Spears reported at the time.
Johnson spent last season playing for the Stockton Kings, the G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings. He appeared in 34 games, averaging 14.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 39.8% from three-point range.
It now appears the former No. 8 pick in the 2015 NBA draft is ready to move on from the NBA and will turn his attention to Europe where he's set to join one of the EuroLeague's best teams for next season. He'll join fellow former Raptors center Daniel Oturu on Anadolu Efes S.K. after the 6-foot-8 Oturu left his brief stint with Toronto for Europe in 2023.