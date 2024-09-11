Former Raptors Legend Shared His Free Agency Options From This Summer
DeMar DeRozan supposedly considered a reuinion with Kyle Lowry this past offseason.
The former Toronto Raptors forward said he considered joining the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency, he told Paul George on the Podcast P with Paul George show.
"Philly was definitely an option," DeRozan said. "Lakers was an option — always. Clippers was an option. And the Heat was an option. Those teams was a real personal legitimate option for me that I was considering."
DeRozan joked that he had to wait for George to sort out his free agency before inking his new deal. George was unable to come to terms on a contract extension with the Los Angeles Clippers this past year and ended up inking a four-year max contract deal worth up to $221.6 million to join the 76ers.
After three seasons in Chicago, DeRozan navigated his way to the Sacramento Kings in a three-team sign-and-trade with the San Antonio Spurs. He signed a three-year, $73.9 million deal to join Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox moving forward.
Despite DeRozan and Lowry's continued friendship, it looks unlikely the two Raptors legends will ever link up again. Lowry, 38, is nearing the end of his career, having just signed a one-year minimum deal for next season to return to the 76ers.
DeRozan likely would have had to take a pay cut to join any of Philadelphia, Miami, or either of the Los Angeles teams as all four have tight salary cap restrictions. Toronto would not have been able to sign DeRozan outright without shedding significant salary this summer.