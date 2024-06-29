Former Raptors Prospect Has Option Picked up By Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers plan to keep Dalano Banton.
The former Toronto Raptors guard will reportedly have his team option for next season picked up by the Trail Blazers, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday. The option will pay Banton $2.2 million for next season before he's set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2025.
Banton had a bit of a breakout season with Portland after the Trail Blazers acquired him from the Boston Celtics last season. The 24-year-old averaged 16.7 points 4.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game across 30 appearances for the Trail Blazers.
Toronto selected Banton with the 46th pick in the 2021 NBA draft, making the Torontonian the first Canadian player selected by the Raptors in franchise history. He played in two seasons for the Raptors but was never quite able to find his footing with the organization. Turnover woes, lackluster shooting, and questionable decision-making forced Toronto to move on from the guard last summer.
Banton briefly latched on with the Celtics last year but was unable to make an impact for the Celtics before being dealt at the trade deadline in a salary-saving deal by the Celtics.
The 6-foot-9 guard continued to struggle with his shooting efficiency down the stretch but appeared to be taking a step forward in his development with Portland. He had a pair of 30-point performances in March and helped the Trail Blazers top Toronto with a 25-point showing against the Raptors.
Banton should see rotation minutes off the bench for the Trail Blazers next season.