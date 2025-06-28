Former Toronto Raptors Guard Davion Mitchell Inks New Multi-Year Deal
It wasn’t that long ago Davion Mitchell looked like a minimum contract guy with the Toronto Raptors.
The 26-year-old guard had fallen completely out of the rotation by the trade deadline, buried behind Toronto’s youth movement and struggling to find any rhythm in limited minutes. When the Raptors shipped him to the Miami Heat in early February, it barely registered as a move of consequence.
But sometimes all a player needs is the right fit.
In Miami, Mitchell finally found his groove. He stepped into a rotation role almost immediately and thrived within the Heat’s up-tempo, defensive-minded identity. His scoring jumped to 10.3 points per game on a career-best 50.4% shooting over 30 games, including 15 starts. He shot 44.7% from three, played with renewed confidence, and proved capable of steering second units when needed. His defense, always his calling card, tightened up as well. He averaged 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per night while holding his own against elite perimeter scorers in the playoffs.
Now he has earned his reward: a two-year, $24 million deal to stay in Miami, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. It is a major leap for a player who was trending toward a non-guaranteed deal or veteran minimum this summer.
The Raptors did not see that version of Mitchell during his 44-game stint. He averaged just 6.3 points per game in Toronto and was a clear odd man out as the team leaned into giving its young core extended runway.
Still, the turnaround is a win for Mitchell. He took advantage of the opportunity, proved his value on a playoff team, and turned a fading season into a multi-year deal.