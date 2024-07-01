Former Raptors Guard Inks New Deal With Eastern Conference Contenders
Delon Wright will have a new home next season.
The former Toronto Raptors guard has reportedly inked a one-year, $3.3 million deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Wright had been a theoretical target for the Raptors as a potential low-cost signing if the organization wanted to add a backup point guard to the mix this summer. Toronto had the cap flexibility to add Wright, but the additions of Davion Mitchell and Jamal Shead seemed to make the possibility of adding Wright less valuable this offseason.
The 32-year-old had signed a two-year, $16 million deal with the Washington Wizards in 2022 but was bought out last season before joining the Miami Heat. He averaged 4.5 points and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 36.8% from three-point range.
At this point, Wright is essentially a depth backup point guard who should provide steady minutes behind Damion Lillard for the Bucks next season. He's a plus-sized defender as a 6-foot-5 point guard and will give Milwaukee a different look off the bench.
Wright played in four seasons for Toronto after the organization drafted him 20th overall out of Utah. He averaged 6.7 points and 2.3 assists per game across 172 appearances for the Raptors before the organization dealt him to the Memphis Grizzlies alongside Jonas Valanciunas for Marc Gasol at the 2019 trade deadline.
The Los Angeles native is the latest former Raptors player to find a new home this offseason after Valanciunas inked a deal with the Washington Wizards.