Former Raptors Guard Earns 1st Team Honors at Olympics
Dennis Schröder isn't leaving Paris empty handed.
It wasn't quite the Olympic performance the former Toronto Raptors point guard had hoped for following his gold medal-winning showing at the FIBA World Cup last summer. After a 4-0 start to the tournament, Germany lost back-to-back games and finished fourth at the Paris Olympics.
That said, Schröder certainly proved to be one of the tournament's most impressive players once again. The 30-year-old averaged 17.2 points, 7.5 assists, and 2.5 rebounds across six games, earning first-team honors as an "All-Star Five" for his efforts. He finished alongside LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic, and Victor Wembanyama.
Canada's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander earned second-team honors for his effort in the tournament. Canada fell to France in the quarterfinal round despite a 27-point effort against the French. Gilgeous-Alexander finished second in scoring at the Olympics, averaging 21 points on 54% shooting with four assists per game.
The tournament's scoring champion Giannis Antetokounmpo earned second-team honors thanks to his 25.8 points per game across Greece's four contests. Serbia's Bogdan Bogdanovic, Germany's Franz Wagner, and France's Guerschon Yabusele rounded out those who received second-team honors.
James took home Most Valuable Player honors as he helped to lead the United States to a gold medal victory over France. The 39-year-old superstar averaged 14.2 points and 8.5 assists per game, the second most in the tournament.
Wembanyama earned the Rising Star award as he helped to clinch France a silver medal at the Paris Games with 15.8 points and 9.7 rebounds per game.
Serbia's Aleksa Avramovic earned the FIBA Best Defensive Player honors thanks to his 1.7 steals per game for the bronze-medal-winning Serbian team.