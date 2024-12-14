Former Raptors Guard Expected to be Dealt to Warriors
The Golden State Warriors are reportedly in advanced discussions to acquire veteran point guard Dennis Schröder from the Brooklyn Nets, per ESPN's Shams Charania. The deal will reportedly include De'Anthony Melton's expiring contract and three second-round picks from Golden State in exchange for Schröder and a second-round pick. The deal cannot become finalized until Sunday.
The move is expected to bolster the Warriors’ backcourt depth as they aim to improve their playoff positioning. Schröder’s scoring ability and speed in transition would provide additional support to the Warriors’ offense, offering head coach Steve Kerr more lineup options. His experience as a ball-handler and scorer could complement Golden State’s perimeter-focused approach.
Schröder has been a key contributor for the Nets this season, averaging 18.4 points and 6.6 assists per game while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. His playmaking and shot creation have played an important role in Brooklyn’s 10-15 start, a relatively competitive position for a team engaged in a rebuild.
The trade signals a continuation of the Nets' rebuilding strategy, as they prioritize long-term development over immediate playoff contention. Moving Schröder suggests Brooklyn is beginning to position itself for the NBA Draft lottery, joining the Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors in the lower tier of the Eastern Conference standings.
Schröder signed a two-year, $25.4 million deal with the Raptors last season to fill the starting point guard position following Fred VanVleet’s departure to the Houston Rockets. He began the season as Toronto’s primary point guard but was later moved to a bench role, leading to friction with the organization. The Raptors traded Schröder to the Nets at the 2024 trade deadline in a salary dump, acquiring Spencer Dinwiddie, who was subsequently waived.