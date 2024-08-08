France Pulls off Upset as Former Raptors Guard Falls in Olympics
Germany's Olympic run for a gold medal in men's basketball has come to an end.
After a perfect 4-0 start to the tournament, Germany ran into a suddenly surging French team whose pivot away from Rudy Gobert again paid dividends in a 73-69 victory over the Germans on Thursday morning. France pulled off the upset thanks to another stellar performance from Guerschon Yabusele who dropped 17 points in 26 minutes.
Germany's loss ended a stellar run by Dennis Schröder, dating back to last summer when the former Toronto Raptors guard led his home nation to a gold medal at the World Cup. Schröder led all scorers with 18 points against France but struggled with his shooting, converting just 6 of 18 shots with three turnovers. Schröder remains the tournament leader with 7.8 assists per game and sits 10th in scoring with 18 points per game.
Gobert played just five minutes against Germany and failed to score after a scoreless four-minute showing against Canada in the quarterfinal. The move away from Gobert has given France more versatility with Victor Wembanyama manning the center position alongside Yabusele.
France's victory will move the country into the gold medal game likely against the United States who faces off against Serbia at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday afternoon.
Germany will play in the bronze medal game against the loser of Serbia and the United States.
Former Raptors wing Isaac Bonga had seven points off the bench for Germany, shooting 2-for-5 from the field with three assists and three rebounds.